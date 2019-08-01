Attorney General, Faris Al Rawi, says according to information provided by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service there are over one hundred suspected gang members charged in pending matters for one offense.

He added that the TTPS data revealed that there are also many suspected gang members that have been charged with more than one offense.

The AG made the revelation as he piloted debate in the House of Representatives on the Bail Amendment Bill 2019, this afternoon.

Mr. Al Rawi defended the relevance of the legislation urging that the Opposition, United National Congress should give its support to the bill.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Naparima, Rodney Charles, said the UNC has submitted several amendments on the legislation that it will like to see reviewed and considered by the government.

He noted that there is need for the State to ensure that support systems to created or boosted in areas such as job creation.

Mr Charles also suggested that focus be placed on improving staffing at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the rehabilitation of prisoners.

The Bail Amendment Bill was passed was passed unanimously 32-0 in the House of Representatives this evening.