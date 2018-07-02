After Weekend Floods, ODPM Assures Flood Waters Have Subsided in Most Areas.

The “Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management” (ODPM) says floodwaters have subsided in most areas.

This is after 3 hours of heavy and continuous rainfall yesterday that caused flooding in some areas.

A release from the ODPM revealed that the Agency remains in contact with the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government and other first responder and support agencies to ensure immediate assistance can be rendered if called upon due to inclement weather conditions.

The Senior Disaster Management Coordinator (SDMC) has indicated that the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government is in full control of the current situation. As a result, the ODPM revealed that it will continue to monitor reports closely and stands ready to support incident response should it be required. The impacted Municipal Corporations have activated to coordinate response and relief efforts to affected communities, residents and businesses.

Reports to the ODPM indicate that there were numerous reports of street and flash flooding in the capital city of Port of Spain, including Wrightson Road, Ariapita Avenue, Damian Street and Downtown Port of Spain. This resulted in numerous traffic delays in and out of Port of Spain. The City Corporation will continue clean-up efforts to ensure minimal disruption of traffic.

The Diego Martin River crested and was on the verge of overflowing its bank. However, reports indicate that the river has subsided. Residents are being advised to take precautionary measures to protect life and property. Motorists are also advised to proceed with extreme caution in the vicinity of the Diego Martin River.

There were also reports of flash flooding in the Cocorite area. Reports indicate that flood waters have also subsided.

The ODPM also stated that there were reports of flash flooding on the Solomon Hochoy Highway. However, the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation has reported that traffic is flowing freely on Solomon Hochoy Highway and water has subsided in all areas.

