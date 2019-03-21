Attorney General, Faris Al-Rawi , says he is in agreement with a suggestion from the Trinidad and Tobago Association of Psychiatrists to put pimps on the Sex Offenders registry. He was speaking at the same forum of the Joint Select Committee.

According to members of the association a pimp is someone who controls prostitutes and arranges clients for them, taking a percentage of their earnings in return.

The Attorney General said that according to Section 23 of the Sexual Offences Act people who live off of prostitution are deemed to be guilty of an offence.

Meanwhile News Power Now spoke to a former call girl, who goes by the name Nikki. She said that while she is in agreement with placing pimps on the list, the current sex offender’s registry ought to be closely monitored and updated.

Nikki said that her name is currently on the sex offenders list even though the case involving an incident some years ago was thrown out of the courts.