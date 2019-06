Attorney General, Faris Al Rawi, says this country was not compliant with proliferation financing in 2015.

Speaking in the Parliament on Wednesday, the AG stated this meant that Trinidad and Tobago had to limit its dealing with some countries.

He made the revelation while contributing to debate on the Miscellaneous Provisions Financial Institution Securities and Insurance Bill 2019.

Mr Al Rawi then gave some insight into the progress that has been made in this area.