Attorney General, Faris Al Rawi, describes as a none issue, the land mark ruling, the Privy Council’s decision relating to the case involving United National Congress activist Ravi Maharaj against Petrotrin in his bid to obtain documents pertaining to the state company’s World Gas-to-Liquids project.

In its judgment the London based Privy Council ruled that High Court and the Court of Appeal judges were wrong to dismiss Mr Maharaj’s lawsuit over his failure to obtain the documents through a request under the Freedom of Information Act.

Media reports indicate that three years ago British Queen’s Counsel Vincent Nelson advised the then Board that the case had to be discontinued as statements showed that the deal was a bad business decision and not negligence.

Last month, Mr Nelson was charged alongside former Attorney General Anand Ramlogan and former Opposition Senator Gerald Ramdeen over a State legal fee kick­back conspiracy.

Speaking at a news briefing at his Port of Spain Office, Mr Al Rawi said the Privy Council’s ruling is not a major development.

The AG also commented on the advice of Mr Nelson to the United National Congress relating to this matter.

In response to the court’s ruling Mr Maharaj said he did not share the stance expressed by the AG.