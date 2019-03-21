Attorney General, Faris Al Rawi, says he is a fifty percent share-holder of a company which was approached by the government for its rental property.

He told the Afternoon Power Drive on Power 102.1fm on Tuesday that the first approach he had for the building was in 2009 while the second approach for the same property was in January 2012 by the Ministry of Housing.

He said upon completion of the building there was further expression of interests from the same entities.

Mr. Rawi gave the explanation following comments made by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s about him owning property at 3 Alexandra Street, Port-of-Spain, which was rented by Government.

Mrs Persad-Bissessar also called for a criminal investigation into the AG for alleged misconduct in public office, claiming that the AG and his wife will earn millions of dollars from the arrangement.

AG Al-Rawi said the matter was brought to the cabinet and the Finance and General Purposes Committee when the matter was brought to the cabinet he rescind himself and declared his conflict of interest.

He said there was also another important aspect which took place under the tenure of the People’s Partnership government that cannot be sidelined.