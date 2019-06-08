Attorney General, Faris Al Rawi, says he is now in possession of the two witness statements regarding the Petrotrin/Malcom Jones case.

Last month, the London based Privy Council ruled that UNC activist Ravi Maharaj had a case for accessing documents relating to the State’s decision to withdraw a multi-million dollar lawsuit against former Petrotrin executive chairman Malcolm Jones.

The five-member council allowed the appeal by Mr Maharaj, saying based on the available evidence before them, there appeared some grounds for thinking the decision by the state to abandon the case, “may have been influenced by political factors.”

Recently Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley said he had instructed Minister of Energy, Franklin Khan, to order Petrotrin to release the documents.

Responding to a question in the parliament on Friday, the AG provided details with respect to the matter.

AG Al Rawi then gave specific information on the witness statement issue.