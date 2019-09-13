Attorney General, Faris AL Rawi, has confirmed that he too was told by former government minister Marlene Mc Donald about a tip off that she would be arrested.

He says Ms. Mc Donald told him that she was informed by the Opposition Leader.

The AG made the revelation while speaking to reporters following the sod turning ceremony of the Skinner Park Redevelopment Project on Thursday.

On Monday in the parliament Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, said that the Opposition Leader had prior information that Ms. Mc Donald was to be arrested and charged.

Dr Rowley said he had no knowledge on what was taking place before Ms Mc Donald was detained by the police.