The Agricultural Society of Trinidad and Tobago says that not enough has been done to prepare for the severe dry season being experienced.

President Dhano Sookoo noted that the conditions were forecasted since last year, however, nothing was done to ensure that things were in place to protect the farmers during this period.

Speaking with News Power on Monday, she expressed disgust with the planning agencies and their lack of readiness for the season.

Ms Sookoo told our newsroom that the Society has started since January, in partnership with the Ministry of Works Mechanical Services Division, to treat with the issue in a practical manner.