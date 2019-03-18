Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, Clarence Rambharat says he’s decided to make himself available to members of the public seeking assistance from his ministry.

Speaking on the programme Impact T&T on Sunday, Mr Rambharat said has taken this approach as there are many sections of the ministry that are not in sufficient communication with the public.

Minister Rambharat stated that he believes some senior public officers do not take their leadership responsibilities seriously.

This he said contributes significantly to delays experienced when seeking to conduct business at the Ministry.