Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, Clarence Rambachan, in addressing reports of an increase of various animals being smuggled from Venezuela to areas within the South Western peninsula of Trinidad, told the parliament that several steps have been taken to ensure various diseases, namely hand, foot and mouth disease, does not become an epidemic.

Minister Rambachan made public, details into the various measures that have been taken to monitor this development.

