Consumers are being warned to brace themselves for high prices and a shortage of agriculture products.

The warning is coming from President of the Agriculture Society Dhanoo Sokoo.

Speaking with News Power Now she stated that given the harsh dry season ahead, prices are set to increase significantly.

She also noted that the availability of many crops will notably decrease.

Sokoo said that this is a reality that residents in Trinidad and Tobago will have to face.

When asked whether or not consumers can also expect a decrease in the quality of products, she was quick to quick to dispel any idea that this would happen.

Efforts to contact the Minister of Agriculture Clarence Rambharat proved futile.