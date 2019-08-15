An effective collaboration between the Trinidad and Tobago Agricultural Society and the Ministry of Works has yielded results for farmers so far, this rainy season, with President of the Association highlighting that there has been no reports of flooding and its potential effects on farmers and their crop.

Dhano Sookoo says dredging work done by the Ministry of Works has proven effective. She however argues that the Ministry of Agriculture itself has underperformed in the last 8 years. Speaking with News Power Now in an exclusive interview, Ms. Sookoo called for the Ministry of Agriculture to be more proactive in its approach to weathering the natural effects of the rainy season and dry season in this country.

She went on to highlight the need for better use of internationally placed local resources, when it comes to the exportation of local food. Ms. Sookoo said other than the very few private ventures initiated in this regard, no steps have been taken to encourage further exportation of Trinidad and Tobago’s food to international destinations.