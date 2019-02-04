The Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs says that the U.S. Embassy’s announcement that the new Polymer Vital Statistics Certificates (Birth Certificates) are required as of February 1, 2019 refers only to Immigrant Visas (Green Cards) applicants.

It does not apply to Non-Immigrant Visa (B1/B2 also called business or tourist visa) applicants.

A release from the United States Embassy further confirms that with the exception of children under the age of 14, civil documents such as birth certificates are not needed for most Non-Immigrant Visas, unless the consular official specifically asks for them.