The Ministry of National Security says the Trinidad and Tobago Air Guard has had fixed wing flight searches using its C26 airplane and both National Helicopters Services Limited and the Ministry’s Helicopters have also been deployed to search for the missing fishermen.

In a media statement the Ministry said Minister Young has been in contact with the Chief of Defence Staff and other Heads of Divisions requesting that resources, including sea and air, be used in the search to find these men.

It noted that the Ministry would continue to deploy its resources in this search as it has been doing.

The Ministry provided this update in response to what it described as deliberate misinformation in an online report in the Trinidad Express. It was headlined “Why is there no aerial search for missing fishermen?”

The article said The Express had reached out to National Security Minister Stuart Young for answers…”