A young man made a gruesome discovery when he stumbled upon the dead bodies of members of his family in a house in Penal yesterday.
Visham Mohammed discovered the decomposing bodies of his parents, 57-year-old Wazir Mohamed, a scrap iron dealer, his wife Shelly and his brother 43-year-old Nizam.
They had all been shot to death in a house at Clarke Road in Penal.
According to reports Homicide detectives believe the victims were killed on Sunday.
Two children, Visham’s siblings, a 4- year- old girl and an 8 month old boy were also discovered alive in the house. They had not been harmed.
The children appeared to be well-fed and the baby’s diaper was mildly clean leading to suspicions that the killer/s may be known to the family and had been in the house recently.
Up to last night, the children were being examined by staff at the Siparia District health Facility and were expected to be released into relatives’ care.