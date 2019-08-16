A young man made a gruesome discovery when he stumbled upon the dead bodies of members of his family in a house in Penal yesterday.

Visham Mohammed discovered the decomposing bodies of his parents, 57-year-old Wazir Mohamed, a scrap iron dealer, his wife Shelly and his brother 43-year-old Nizam.

They had all been shot to death in a house at Clarke Road in Penal.

According to reports Homi­cide de­tec­tives be­lieve the vic­tims were killed on Sun­day.

Two children, Visham’s siblings, a 4- year- old girl and an 8 month old boy were also discovered alive in the house. They had not been harmed.

The chil­dren ap­peared to be well-fed and the ba­by’s di­a­per was mild­ly clean lead­ing to sus­pi­cions that the killer/s may be known to the fam­i­ly and had been in the house re­cent­ly.

Up to last night, the chil­dren were be­ing ex­am­ined by staff at the Siparia Dis­trict health Fa­cil­i­ty and were ex­pect­ed to be re­leased in­to rel­a­tives’ care.