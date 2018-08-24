All Elective Surgeries At POSGH Suspended Until Further Notice, Following Decanting of Central Block.

The North West Regional Health Authority says decanting of the Central Block, Port-of-Spain General Hospital continued on Thursday. It explains tha

The North West Regional Health Authority says decanting of the Central Block, Port-of-Spain General Hospital continued on Thursday.

It explains that all five floors have been cleared and there is presently no functional wards in that area.

In a media release this afternoon the NWRHA said a total of one hundred and twenty two patients were relocated to Wards 1, 3, 15, 16 and 17 of the north block of the hospital.

The statement noted that all elective surgeries will remain suspended until further advised.

All out-patients clinics have resumed with the exception of the Haematology Clinic which was formerly housed on ward 44 of Central Block.

Arrangements have been made at the POSGH Accident & Emergency Department to manage patients with acute haematological emergencies.

The Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation out-patients clinic has been relocated to the St James Medical Complex and will resume on Tuesday August 28th.

NWRHA said it is working to recommence the Haematology Clinic services by early next week.

It advised that fourteen patients from the Gerontology Ward at the St James Medical Complex have been temporarily relocated to building 18 of the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

It added that the Accident and Emergency Departments at both Port of Spain General Hospital and the St James Medical Complex continue to provide full services to the public.

The NWRHA noted that this measure was taken out of an abundance of caution to ensure the continued safety of staff, patients and visitors in light of the recent earthquake and in the event of further aftershocks.

