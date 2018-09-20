All Mansions of Rastafari To Hold Discussions On The Decriminalisation Of Marijuana.

One of the leaders of the All Mansions of Rastafari, Clyde Noel, says the group will hold a national stakeholder discussion on the decriminalization of marijuana.

Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme here on Power 102.1fm, Mr Noel said the event will be held on Sunday, October 14th at Woodford Square, Port of Spain from 1 pm.

He said the event will be held to highlight an organized forum focused deliberations of the topic.

Mr Noel also said there can be several benefits for citizens and the country, should there be national consultation on the matter.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

