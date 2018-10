Minister in the Ministry of Finance, Alison West, says government is paying closer attention to the performance of all state enterprises.

Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme here on Power 102.1FM on Wednesday afternoon, Minister West said this approach is critical especially in light of the serious economic times.

She added that the operations of every state agency will be reviewed and appropriate action taken where necessary.

