Chief Education Officer, Harrilal Seecharan, says concessions have been made for 284 students with special needs who will sit the Secondary Entrance Assessment on April 4th.

Over 18,500 students have been registered to sit the 2019 S.E.A.

Students will be tested in areas inclusive of Essay Writing, Language Arts and Mathematics.

Speaking at a news briefing at the Ministry of Education on St. Vincent Street, Port of Spain, Mr. Seecharan provided details on the arrangements to accommodate students with special needs.

Mr Seecharan also explained why the S.E.A. examination was changed for May to April.

He assured that the necessary security measures have been put in place relative to the examination papers.