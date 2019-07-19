Members of the Opposition in Guyana are claiming that the coalition government led by President David Granger is using what it describes as stalling tactics to delay the upcoming elections.

The Port of Spain based Caribbean Court of Justice upheld the passage of a no-confidence motion in Guyana’s National Assembly in December, last year.

The decision means that Guyana’s coalition Government would now have to resign and call fresh elections.

The opposition maintains that those elections ought to be held no later than three months after the court ruling, which was on June 30. A three-member team of opposition representatives is presently in this country, raising awareness about their concerns on the matter.

They say they fear grave consequences could result from the government’s actions.

Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102FM on Friday, one member of the team, Bishop Juan Edghill claimed that officials of the care-taker government are in Trinidad for an event, aimed at inviting investors to Guyana.

Another member of the team, Vickram Bharat raised concerns about whether the registration process carried out country Election’s Commission will be completed in time.

Nigel Bharamlal, the other member of this team said the government was also inappropriately involved in budget preparation.