Attorney General, Faris Al Rawi, says the allegation contained in a newspaper article over weekend that Trinidad and Tobago Birth Certificates are being sold to non-nationals has not yet been proven.

He told the Senate this afternoon that on the receipt of the allegation the Registrar General initiated an internal investigation and the findings were reported to the Permanent Secretary and the Fraud Squad of the Police Service.

The AG also responded to a question posed by Opposition Senator , Wade Mark, in which he asked, given reports that approximately 147 T&T Birth Certificates have been illegally altered during the period May 2016 to November 15, 2018, what steps are being taken to retrieve these Birth Certificates?