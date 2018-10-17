Allegations of Rape and Robbery at UWI, Prompts Emergency Meeting.

The Student Guild at the University of the West Indies St Augustine Campus has called an emergency meeting in response to a report by a student that a man attempted to rape, rob and assault her in the university’s female locker room bathroom on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement, the Guild said the crime occurred in broad daylight at approximately 1 p.m and involved a year two student and a yet to be identified, suspect.

The Guild claimed that this incident comes on the heels of at least six reported robberies where students were held at gunpoint at various locations around the campus over the last four years.

The Guild added that despite these incidents, the University’s administration has yet to release at official statement acknowledging breaches in campus security as a problem or as a concern for student safety.

The Guild of Students is calling on the University to implement several safety and security measures including more functional security cameras, well-lit areas, greater consistency in the protocols and operations of security officers and more frequent patrols.

Students have also been invited to attend a town hall meeting from 1p.m. Thursday to discuss this issue.

