Power102FM

Alleged Gang Members’ Hit List Must Be Authenticated, Says Acting CoP.

Alleged Gang Members’ Hit List Must Be Authenticated, Says Acting CoP.

0

The TTPS must probe the authenticity of the alleged gang members’ hit list. This was the response given to reporters by Acting Police Commissioner, Stephen Williams during a walkabout in East Port- of -Spain, yesterday.

National Security Minister, Edmund Dillon, said data has shown a drop in crime and violence in the Central and Laventille areas, due to the presence of the joint army and police patrols.

Member of Parliament for Laventille West, Fitizgerald Hinds, also commented on the issue of gang warfare and the implications of their operation.

No limited state of emergency says the Prime Minister…
Stuart Young Says Measures Have Been Implemented in Port-of-Spain to Guarantee Safety.
Team being assembled to deal with unemployment in East Port of Spain, says PM…

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Be part of the Discussion

DISQUS: 0
%d bloggers like this: