Alleged Gang Members’ Hit List Must Be Authenticated, Says Acting CoP.

The TTPS must probe the authenticity of the alleged gang members’ hit list. This was the response given to reporters by Acting Police Commissioner, Stephen Williams during a walkabout in East Port- of -Spain, yesterday.

National Security Minister, Edmund Dillon, said data has shown a drop in crime and violence in the Central and Laventille areas, due to the presence of the joint army and police patrols.

Member of Parliament for Laventille West, Fitizgerald Hinds, also commented on the issue of gang warfare and the implications of their operation.

