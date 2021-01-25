Already Applied for Travel Exemptions? You Must Now Reapply Online.

Beginning today a new online exemption application system will be introduced for persons desirous of entering and exiting Trinidad and Tobago.

The online system to manage the repatriation of T&T nationals was given the green light by a three-man Cabinet sub-committee last week. Minister of National Security, Stuart Young made the announcement during a Media Conference last week.

Minister Young said the new system will allow for a faster and more accountable process for citizens to enter this country.

He noted that applicants will be asked when they left the country; information which he said will be verified with immigration.

In addition to this, Minister Young stressed that persons can only fill out the form once.

Persons who have already applied for an exemption will now have to reapply through the new online form.