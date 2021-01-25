Already Applied for Travel Exemptions? You Must Now Reapply Online.

Beginning today a new online exemption application system will be introduced for persons desirous of entering and exiting Trinidad and Tobago.
The online system to manage the repatriation of T&T nationals was given the green light by a three-man Cabinet sub-committee last week. Minister of National Security, Stuart Young made the announcement during a Media Conference last week.
Minister Young said the new system will allow for a faster and more accountable process for citizens to enter this country.
He noted that applicants will be asked when they left the country; information which he said will be verified with immigration.
In addition to this, Minister Young stressed that persons can only fill out the form once.
