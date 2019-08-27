President of the Trinidad and Tobago United Farmers Association, Shiraz Khan, says implications from the Amazon rainforest fires have serious consequences and should not be taken lightly by locals.

International leaders at the G7 summit have agreed to provide logistical and financial support to help fight the fires.

The funding pledge was announced as the leaders of the G7 – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US – continue to meet in Biarritz, France.

Mr Khan spoke on the issue during the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102.1fm this afternoon.

Mr. Khan said global warming is taking its toll on nature.