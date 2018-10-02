AMCHAM Supports Eventual Removal of Government’s Fuel Subsidy.

Chief Executive Officer of the American Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Nirad Tewarie says the organization supports the eventual removal of the fuel subsidy.

However, speaking on the State of the Nation Programme here on Power 102FM on Tuesday, Mr. Tewarie said steps should be taken to urgently improve efficiency in the public transport system.

He said if this done it will encourage persons to utilize the service.

Mr. Tewarie also commented on the Sandals Hotel project for Tobago.

He suggested another model that could be explored by the state to boost the tourism sector on the sister isle.

