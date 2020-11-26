American Man Craps on Restaurant Floor After Being Denied Service.

An American man from Ontario was arrested after defecating on the floor of a popular restaurant.

Police say the man entered a restaurant near Highway 6 and Highway 21 near Owen Sound at 6 am, despite the restaurant being closed. When asked by staff to leave, the man became irate and pulled down his pants, where he then began to defecate on the floor while belting out profanities to the employees.

Police arrived shortly thereafter. The man did not comply with police and was tased, The Toronto Sun reported.

Arin Vleck, 43, of Arran-Elderslie, he was briefly detained and released on documentation pending his next court appearance on January 14th. Ain faces charges of mischief and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.