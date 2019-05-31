Amnesty International is seeking assurances from T&T’s Government that the confidential information received during the registration of migrants will not fall into the hands of the Venezuelan Government.
Registration of Venezuelan Nationals began on Friday at 7am.
A release from the Ministry of National Security noted that registration will take place at three locations in Trinidad and Tobago Port of Spain, San Fernando an Tobago.
In a letter dated May 28th, written by Amnesty International’s Americas Director Erika Guevara Rosas, the group stated that while it welcomed the Government’s plan to register Venezuelans in this country, it had a series of questions regarding the government’s proposed registration process, based on the limited publicly available information.
Speaking with News Power, Acting Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds stated that it would be difficult to give the assurance based on the fact that background checks must be done on the Venezuelan nationals.
Another concern raised by Amnesty International was the two-week duration of the registration.
The United Nations has provided statistics that there are between 40,000 and 60,000 Venezuelans in Trinidad and Tabago.
Responding to the concern Minister Hinds stated that the Government was extending kindness to the Venezuelan people.