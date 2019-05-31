Amnesty In­ter­na­tion­al is seeking assurances from T&T’s Government that the con­fi­den­tial in­for­ma­tion re­ceived during the registration of migrants will not fall in­to the hands of the Venezue­lan Gov­ern­ment.

Registration of Venezuelan Nationals began on Friday at 7am.

A release from the Ministry of National Security noted that registration will take place at three locations in Trinidad and Tobago Port of Spain, San Fernando an Tobago.

In a let­ter dat­ed May 28th, writ­ten by Amnesty In­ter­na­tion­al’s Amer­i­c­as Di­rec­tor Eri­ka Gue­vara Rosas, the group stated that while it welcomed the Gov­ern­ment’s plan to reg­is­ter Venezue­lans in this coun­try, it had a se­ries of ques­tions re­gard­ing the gov­ern­ment’s pro­posed reg­is­tra­tion process, based on the lim­it­ed pub­licly avail­able in­for­ma­tion.

Speaking with News Power, Acting Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds stated that it would be difficult to give the assurance based on the fact that background checks must be done on the Venezuelan nationals.

Another con­cern raised by Amnesty In­ter­na­tion­al was the two-week du­ra­tion of the reg­is­tra­tion.

The Unit­ed Na­tions has pro­vid­ed sta­tis­tics that there are be­tween 40,000 and 60,000 Venezue­lans in Trinidad and Tabago.

Responding to the concern Minister Hinds stated that the Government was extending kindness to the Venezuelan people.