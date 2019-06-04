Caribbean Area Researcher for Amnesty International, Luis Tilotson, is urging this country to pass refugee legislation.

She made the proposal while being interviewed on the programme Impact T&T on Power 102 FM on Sunday. The Amnesty International official was at the time reflecting on the Venezuelan migrant situation in Trinidad and Tobago.

Ms. Tilotson commended the government for carrying out the registration exercise for Venezuelans, which began last Friday, however, her recommendation relates to laws pertaining to refugees.

Ms. Tilotson also noted some of the challenges that can be encountered when a country does not have refugee legislation in place.