An Increase In Taxi Fares May Soon Be A Reality For Some Commuters.

With the increase in the price of super gasoline following the 2019 budget presentation, some taxi drivers have expressed intent to raise taxi fares.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert stated that the decrease in the fuel subsidy would not have a great impact on transport in the country.

However, speaking on the Programme Impact T&T on Sunday, members of the executive of the Arima/Port of Spain Taxi Drivers’ Association said an increase may soon become a reality for persons travelling via the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.

They also explained why an increase has become necessary.

A meeting of the Association in which a decision regarding the increase would be finalised was scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

