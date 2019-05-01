News this morning that former attorney General, Anand Ramlogan was reportedly held by police at the Piarco International Airport, early this morning.

Guardian Media reports that he was held by officers attached to the anti-corruption bureau as he was about to leave the country to deal with a legal matter in the British Virgin islands.

There are also reports that an arrest warrant has been issued for current UNC Senator, Gerald Ramdeen.

Senator Ramdeen reportedly turned himself in to the police around 7 o’clock this morning.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show this morning, UNC Public Relations Officer Anita Haynes responded to the reports.

She noted that there will be an attempt to politicize this matter but added that the UNC does not condone any wrong doing or illegality.