Ancel Roget Describes The Industrial Court’s Ruling As A Victory For Justice.

President General of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union, Ancel Roget is describing the ruling of the Industrial Court, to grant the OWTU an injunction restraining Petrotrin from terminating its workers, as a victory for justice.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102fm on Tuesday, Mr Roget insisted that this matter was bigger than the OWTU.

On Monday following the ruling, he also told reporters that the development is an encouraging one for the union.

Mr Roget commented on some of the implications that can arise because of certain actions taken by Petrotrin.

