Ancel Roget Optimistic Of OWTU’s Plan For Petrotrin Following Meeting With Oppostion Leader.

President General of the Oilfields Workers Trade Union , Ancel Roget, is remaining optimistic on the Union’s alternative plan for Petrotrin which he say has been adjusted to encompass not just the refinery, which will be shut down on a phased basis, but the entire company.

On Wednesday the OWTU senior official met with Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar at her Charles Street, Port of Spain, Office.

Speaking with reporters after the meeting Mr. Roget said the revised plan has been expanded and now includes more areas of operation at state owned energy company.

