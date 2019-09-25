The relevant agencies who grant approvals to land developers are to be blamed for the flooding throughout the country.

This is the belief of the President of the Agricultural Society of Trinidad and Tobago, Dhano Sookoo.

Ms. Sookoo made the claim while speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1 FM on Wednesday morning.

She claimed that state agencies are causing their own problems by allowing developers to build on lands which aid in water runoff in the event of heavy rains.

Ms. Sookoo also claimed that there are persons in high positions who refuse to take action in matters of this nature as it is against their personal interests.