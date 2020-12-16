Angostura employees protest no bonuses

Angostura workers downed tools this morning in protest of a last-minute decision by the company not to pay bonuses this year.

A rep for the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union said the workers are hurt by this decision, breaking what they call “tradition”.

The protest is said to have involved approximately 300 unionized employees.

The workers, according to a GML report, said they understand the challenges that have occurred this year, but pointed out that they went above and beyond, working overtime and changing shifts to help the company accomplish its pandemic goodwill.

The workers hope that good sense will prevail.