Anil Roberts accuses Licensing Division of overcharging on renewal of drivers permit

Opposition Senator Anil Roberts is today fuming at the Licensing Division of the Ministry of Works and Transport, after he claims he was wrongly charged for renewing his driver’s license.

In a voice note circulating on social media, Roberts reported that he was currently outside of the Licensing Office on Wrightson Road, where he went to renew his driver’s permit and was instructed to pay a $375 late fee for the renewal of said permit.

The normal cost for renewal is $500, but Roberts said he was holding a receipt for $875.

He said that when he tried to explain to the Licensing Officer that due to the Covid-19 restrictions and lockdown, it was their fault that he was unable to renew his license.

Roberts said he also pointed out that government had instructed the nation that there would be a waiver until December 31st.

However, he said he was told that once it was past 6 months from the date of the expiry date of the licence you have to pay the late fee.

Roberts called it a travesty and said citizens need to be alert of the situation.

The UNC senator also made note of the long lines and the confined spaces at the licensing office, stating that no Covid19 protocols were being observed