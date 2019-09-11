A relative of Sheron Sukhdeo’s wife Rachel, has been shot and killed. Thirty-nine year old Naresh Basant was gunned down on Monday night at Korea Village, Carapichaima at around 6:45pm.

Basant was a resident of Caroni Savannah Road, Charlieville.

Separately, on Saturday night, another man, Hardath Solomon who police described as a hitman, and a close associate of Sukhdeo, was was shot dead on Saturday in a drive-by attack near to the Freeport police station at around 7pm.

Investigators say Solomon had been linked to Sukhdeo and reputed “community leader”, Selwyn “Robocop” Alexis. Alexis was gunned down in July 2017, and Sukhdeo was gunned down in March 2018.