The country’s murder toll has again increased with the shooting death of an Enterprise man. Dead us 24-year-old Russell Chaitram. Reports state that he had been at the corner of Joyce and Perseverence Roads, Chandanagore Village, Chaguanas, at around 7.39 pm when he was attacked and shot several times.

Police attached to the Freeport Police station arrived on the scene and transported Chaitram to the Chaguanas Health Facility where he reportedly died while being treated.

A motive for the murder is yet to be ascertained.

NewsPower Now will have more for you as information comes to hand.

Remember you can download the Power102FM Digital app today at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and get the news on the go, wherever you are in the world.