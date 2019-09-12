Even as the Bahamas grapples with the devastation left behind in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, there is now another emerging weather system that could affect the tourist destination.

The National Hurricane Centre has issued an advisory of a tropical storm that could affect Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama Island and New Providence.

It said with maximum sustained winds currently at 30 mph, potential cyclone nine is expected to move across the northwestern Bahamas on Friday, and along or over the east coast of central Florida on Saturday.