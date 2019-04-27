Minister of National Security, Stuart Young, says cabinet has agreed to transfer the Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau from the Office of the Attorney General to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

He made the announcement at the weekly post cabinet news briefing held at the Diplomatic Center, St Ann’s.

Minister Young said the main reason for transferring the bureau was to ensure that there was transparency.

Commenting on the issue of arresting gang leaders, Minister Young said the anti-gang legislation has been utilized to detain such individuals.