Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne has labelled Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness and four other Caribbean heads of government as “weak-minded” over their decision to accept an invitation to meet with United States President Donald Trump last Friday.

The meeting was also attended by the leaders of St Lucia, Haiti, The Bahamas and the Dominican Republic, which is not a member of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The attack by Browne over the weekend shows up a growing rift within CARICOM.

The Caribbean leaders invited had, in January, supported a resolution at the Organisation of American States (OAS) in not recognizing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s second five-year term.

The US and 50 other countries have instead thrown their support behind self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido as they try to force Maduro from office, claiming his election to be illegitimate.

Browne stated that CARICOM must continue sustaining its position by standing on principle without inducements or fear of reprisals.