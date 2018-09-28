Any Other Plan Would Have Encountered Pushback From OWTU, Says The Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says the Government made its decision to shut Petrotrin’s refinery and restructure the organization as it knew it any other plan would have encountered too much pushback from the Oilfield Workers Trade Union.

He made the comments while speaking at an internal election rally in Point Fortin last evening.

Dr Rowley added that every other political party had ignored the problem of Petrotrin while in Government.

He reiterated that this Government’s solution does not mean the permanent closure of Petrotrin but rather a rebirth and restructuring of the organization

