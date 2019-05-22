Two Aranguez farmers were expected to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate on Wednesday on allegations of unlawfully abstracting water from a main watercourse without a license.

The two are among several farmers in Aranguez North whose water pumps were seized by officials from the Water and Sewerage Authority earlier this month.

News Power spoke with Chairman of the UMMAH T&T Muslim Lobby Group, Imam Rasheed Karim who said that the action taken by WASA is illegal and serves as injustice to farmers.

When asked if the water being used for irrigation is also being used to water the crops, Karim said the drain water is used for ground provision.