Fire has gutted the Massy stores supermarket located at Ridgewood Plaza in Arima. Arima Mayor, Lisa Morris Julien said the situation unfolded at around 1 o’clock this morning and has since been contained by the Arima Fire services.

Mayor Julien had been speaking on the Power Breakfast Show this morning.

The Mayor said Massy employees attached to the location would be integrated at other store locations. She advised motorists to avoid the immediate area in light of ongoing fire fighting efforts.