The swift response of officers of the Arima Police Station resulted in the arrest of two male suspects, following reports of a robbery committed with violence against a 29-year-old Valencia man, in the district.

The victim told police that he was driving his motor vehicle in the Calvary Hill area around 11:45pm, on Tuesday when he was stopped by two men who announced a hold up.

The victim said when he refused to hand over the keys to his vehicle, he was hit about the head by one of the assailants and relieved of a quantity of cash.

The two men then ran off and entered a white Nissan B-15 motor vehicle, which then sped off.

The victim made a report to the police and officers of the Arima Police Station, who were on mobile patrol in the district responded and within minutes, were able to intercept the motor vehicle with the two suspects.

The men, a 26-year-old and a 20-year-old, were arrested. They will appear in court.