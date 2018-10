Vice President of the Arima/Port of Spain Highway Taxi Drivers Association, Jimmy Haynes, says from November 1stthis year the fares will go up from $9.00 to $10.00.

He cites the one dollar increase in the cost of super gasoline, which was announced in the national budget by the Finance Minister on October 1st, as the major factor for the hike.

Speaking with News Power Now this afternoon, Mr. Haynes said the last time the fares increased was from $7.00 to $9.00 in 2014.

