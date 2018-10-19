Arrested UWI Students Granted Bail. Matter Adjourned to November.

The two University students who were arrested during yesterday’s protest at the St Augustine campus have been granted $5,000 bail each.

Nathaniel George and Brian Richards appeared before a Tunapuna magistrate around 10 am today, where they pleaded not guilty to charges of disorderly conduct, obstructing a police officer in the conduct of his duty and resisting arrest.

Both students are councilors of the University’s guild and were arrested for preventing police officers from reopening UWI’s southern gates; which they said prevented a free flow of traffic.

The protest was sparked by Tuesday’s bloody attempted rape and assault of a second-year female student by an unknown assailant on campus in the washroom area.

The matter was adjourned to November 16.

The students were represented by a team of attorneys led by former attorney general John Jeremie and including current St. Augustine MP Prakash Ramadhar.

Meanwhile, Campus Bursar at the University, Andrea Taylor Hanna, says while the facility has made cut backs in several areas of its operations this has not been the case in addressing security and safety matters.

Speaking at a news briefing held at the Campus today, Mrs Taylor Hanna said since 2011, millions of dollars have been spent to boost the camera network of the institution.

She added that the Campus is also willing to share details relating to future expenses that will be made in the area of security with the UWI Students Guild.

Meanwhile, Assistant Head of Security, Gregory Corraspe, gave some insight into how the department has been carrying out its affairs.

