Arrive Alive head, Sharon Inglefield is calling for greater enforcement of the laws on the nation’s roads.

Her comments come as a record number of fines were handed out last year to drivers throughout the country.

Speaking with News Power Now, she claimed that drivers in the past were allowed to be lawless for far too long.

She said this has led to the number of deaths of vulnerable road users seen over the years.

Mrs. Inglefield is also commended the Government on the construction of the Diego Martin Walkover.

However, she is urging pedestrians to continue to take the necessary steps to ensure their safety.