Head of Arrive Alive Sharon Inglefield is calling on the Government to upgrade road safety infrastructure to prevent an occurrence of an accident similar to Tuesday’s which left 2 women dead and 48 persons injured.

LoopTT quotes witnesses who said a Blue Waters truck was travelling south along the highway while a PTSC bus was travelling north, when a tyre allegedly blew out from a nearby dump truck.

This caused the dump truck to collide with the Blue Waters truck, which then lost control and crossed the median, colliding with the PTSC bus.

Speaking with News Power, Mrs Inglefield explained that while the country’s road networks are expanding, there seems to be no simultaneous boosting of road safety infrastructure.

She is calling for an audit of the country’s road networks to determine where more safety measures are needed.